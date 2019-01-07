Burgess Hill Town and former Worthing striker shares picture of horrific injury

Burgess Hill Town striker Ben Pope tweeted the picture of the horrific injury he received on Saturday.

The former Worthing striker had a tooth knocked out in a clash during the 0-0 draw Folkestone Invicta at the Green Elephants Stadium.

After the game he tweeted: '"bit of an afternoon but all fixed up now and on the mend."

Pope received many messages best wishes after his tweet and replied to one saying: "thanks mate! Wasn’t the nicest of pains."

Pope has been on top form for the Hillians over the festive break and has seen his side get out of the bottom three of the Bostik Premier.