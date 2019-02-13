Burgess Hill Town actively looking for new players following Ben Pope departure

Burgess Hill Town head coach Simon Wormull is actively looking for more players following the dparture of Ben Pope and Gary Elphick.

Striker Pope was the most recent to exit the Hillians, joining Sussex and Bostik Premier rivals Lewes. And his departure disappointed Wormull.

He said: “It was a bit of a shock. We had offered Ben a contract a few weeks ago which he accepted.

“We were just getting all the formalities done and he was going to sign the contract but Lewes put a seven-dayer in.

SEE ALSO Burgess Hill Town boss Wormull: 'It’s not going to be an easy game and it adds a little bit of spice being a local derby' | Burgess Hill Town set up Senior Cup semi-final with Haywards Heath Town after beating Eastbourne Borough | Striker leaves Burgess Hill Town to join Sussex rivals

“I was hoping he would say no but his response was that he would like to talk to them. Within an hour he was gone.”

“I am disappointed because we tried to look after him but that’s football. It doesn’t surprise me to be honest. I think he’s probably been offered more money than we can offer him.

“The opportunity of the play-offs was an attraction for him.

"That is what made the performance even better last night is when we have lost players like Gary [Elphick] and Popey, the group we have is fantastic and you wouldn’t have known we lost two senior players from our squad.”

Wormull added: “We are actively looking to sign a couple of players probably within the next week.

“It’s difficult to entice someone when we are where we are in the league and don’t have the financial rewards for it. We are not in the same ball park as other people like Lewes and Bognor. We have to make sure we recruit well.”

Wormull has a fully fit squad for the next two games against Tonbridge Angels at home on Saturday and Whitehawk away on Tuesday.