Burgess Hill suffer tough afternoon, Haywards Heath Town hold leaders

Burgess Hill Town suffered a tough afternoon at home to Margate.

Margate took the lead on 12 minutes through Ben Swift and it stayed that way in a fairly even half of football at the Green Elephants Stadium.

Simon Wormull

Margate probably edged the opening exchanges, but the Hillians have grown into the game - and came close on occasions.

But it was Margate who doubled the lead when Cheick Toure turned into his own net on 55 minutes.

The club tweeted after: "A tough afternoon for the Hillians against a very organised Margate side in a good run of form.

Haywards Heath ? against league leaders Cray Wanderers. Karly Akehurst gave Heath the lead before Joseph Taylor equalised.

Callum Saunders gave the visitors the lead again but Taylor made it all square.

