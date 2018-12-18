Burgess Hill cricketer signs professional contract with Barnet Football Club

Burgess Hill cricketer Martyn Box has signed his first professional contract with Barnet Football Club.

Box joined Barnet's Academy in back in the spring made his professional debut earlier this season in a win over Maidenhead.

On signing his first ever professional contract, Box told the club's website said: "I'm very pleased to have signed professionally for Barnet, it's a good club with a good community around it, they have been really supportive of me.

"It's a big day for me, a day I've been waiting for for a long time. I'm really glad it has come around now and I'm looking forward to seeing what my future holds at this club."

Manager John Still added: "Martyn has done very well in the youth side, alongside a few others, and we have offered a deal to him which I'm pleased to say has now been agreed.

"I know people will go you only included him in the squad because you were very light, well that's right, but I brought him on ahead of one or two more experienced players for two reasons.

"I thought it would give him a massive boost, which it did and I felt confident that he would do the job I asked of him.

"I'm delighted for him, it's a good move for the club and it's always nice when you promote from within. He doesn't appear to be the biggest, but he's definitely got a big heart and he's got a good technique about him.

"He is very accomplished, I see a little bit of devil and desire in him and I think that if we work with him properly, he is someone that we can help grow into a very very good player because he's already very talented."

After making his debut in September, Box told the Mid Sussex Times: "(I'm) very pleased to make my first team debut at such a young age and after only being at the club for around nine months. I’m happy to have come in and proven myself to all the staff and players at the club."

The young left back sites Everton and ex-England defender Leighton Baines as a player he enjoys watching.

Box was part of the Burgess Hill cricket team that gained promotion to Division 2 of the Sussex Cricket League in the summer and says his love of cricket has helped him unwind off the football pitch.

