Broadbridge Heath told work could be completed before Christmas, but rain dampens spirits

Broadbridge Heath thought they were in line for one of the best Christmas presents after being told that work at their new home could be completed within the next few days - although the recent rain has dampened their spirits.

Our story last week revealed that the Bears were still in the dark over when they could finally move into their new ground.

Planning permission for the new facility was approved back in 2017 as part of the new Broadbridge Heath Leisure Centre and homes construction.

Delay after delay had seen the completion date put back at least five times and the club spoke about their frustration last week.

They have been left playing on their rented pitch on the old Leisure Centre site of which the facilities have severely deteriorated.

It has left Heath in an embarrassing and frustrating situation with secretary Andy Crisp calling it a ‘never ending story’.

But since we contacted developers Countryside Properties, who had pointed to the hot summer as reasoning for the delays, and Horsham District Council, the club have been updated.

They had been told that most of the work will be completed by Christmas ready for a handover in early January, but Crisp fears the recent weather could cause another set-back.

He said: “We did have a site meeting last Wednesday with the council, the developers, the contractors and representatives of the Southern Combination League and it was agreed that further work on the main pitch would be performed as a matter of urgency.

“But since then we’ve had a lot of heavy rain and a lot more rain expected this week, we’re then into the Christmas and New Year holidays so exactly when the contractors will be back to complete the work is anyone’s guess.

“So the original optimism that I had after our meeting has now somewhat waned and I can’t now see the work on the pitch being done before Christmas which means it’s unlikely to be done until first or second week of January at the earliest.”