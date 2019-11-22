Broadbridge Heath suffer two losses in a week

Broadbridge Heath fell victim to a devastating first half display from Little Common in disheartening 6-1 home defeat in the Premier Division on Saturday.

From the moment Mitchell Bromage dropped a corner at the feet of Nick Richardson, who couldn’t miss from one yard, you felt it was not going to be a good day at the office.

Jamie Taylor raced onto Gary Charman’s through ball to equalise but, as has too often happened this year, the opposition struck back quickly and on 28 minutes Ryan Alexander headed home after a free kick was cleared but crossed back in to find him in too much space.

The seven minutes before half time settled the game as first Sam Cruttwell latched onto a long through ball to blast the ball past Bromage from 20 yards.

Common then broke down the left and the cross was met by the prolific Lewis Hole as the Heath defence hesitated.

In the last two minutes of the half Broadbridge Heath lost Martyn Flack to their first sin bin ever and Cruttwell converted a penalty after Charman had brought down Hole in the area.

Heath started the second half with just pride to play for and to their credit they did not capitulate as they had in the first half.

But it was the visitors who scored the only goal of the half when Hole’s drive into the area deflected off Alfie Jones and past Bromage.

Broadbridge Heath suffered their sixth consecutive defeat in all competitions after falling to a 3-0 loss at second-placed Lancing in the Premier Division on Tuesday night.

Alex Fair’s fourth minute spot-kick gave Lancers the lead and the Bears conceded a second penalty five minutes later. But Heath keeper Bromage produced a superb save to deny Fair his and Lancing’s second goal.

The hosts held the lead at the break and doubled their advantage on 65 minutes thanks to debutant Kyle Woolven.

And Fair completed the win with four minutes to go to condemn the Bears to their fourth league defeat in a row.

Heath visit second-from-bottom Pagham on Saturday.