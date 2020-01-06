Broadbridge Heath overcome Alfold despite flurry of red cards

Nine-man Broadbridge Heath recorded a 2-1 derby win at ten-man Alfold on Saturday to extend their unbeaten run to four in the Premier Division.

Alfold opened the scoring on 23 minutes when Tiago Andrade fed Adrian Todd and he drilled a fine finish into the far bottom corner.

Heath’s best chance of the first half came when Taylor intercepted an Alfold pass and rounded keeper Alex Harris but he fired his shot against the bar.

After a quiet start to the second half the game burst into life when Taylor was wrestled to the ground by Todd.

But the referee allowed play to continue as perhaps he thought Taylor might still score.

By the time the Heath forward had got back to his feet Clyde Jacques had got back to block his shot.

To make matters worse, Alfold broke away and Jamie Robinson brought Lucas down 30-yards out but although Ollie Joels was running back into a covering position the referee decided that Robinson had stopped a clear goalscoring opportunity and produced the red card.

He then summoned Todd to him and gave him a red card for bringing down Taylor even though he had not given the penalty.

Jake Hull was replaced by Archie Goddard who almost immediately danced into the box and was brought down by Zach Powell.

The confident 17-year-old stepped up to send Harris the wrong way from the spot.

Alfie Jones then received a red for treading on Andrade’s leg after he had gone down on the touchline.

Still the drama was not over as a dangerous cross missed everyone in front of the Heath goal and fell for Martyn Flack beyond the far post.

He fed Taylor on half way who skipped past Powell and squared the ball to Goddard who beat Harris and Jacques’ efforts to keep it out with Taylor following up to make sure.

Heath host Crawley Down Gatwick on Saturday. Fold welcome AFC Uckfield Town to The Recreation Ground on Tuesday evening (7.45pm) before visiting second-from-bottom Pagham on Saturday..

Alfold: Harris, Poplett, Stafford, Howard, Jacques, Lucas, Cousins, Stafford, Nourse, Andrade, Todd. Subs: Fender, Bold.

Broadbridge Heath: Chester, Flack, Robinson, Joels, A Jones, Waddingham, Law, Howell, Watts, Taylor, Hull (Goddard) Unused: Blake, C Jones, Jobbins.