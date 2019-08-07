Broadbridge Heath officially move in to new stadium

Broadbridge Heath Football Club this week played the first game in its new ground, which has now been completed and handed over.

The new facilities include a £1 million pavilion, stadium and two full size football pitches, as well as a junior size pitch.

As part of a development of around 1,000 homes south of the Broadbridge Heath, Countryside Properties was responsible for delivering a range of community and sports facilities including the new football ground.

Councillor Jonathan Chowen, Horsham District Council cabinet member for leisure and culture said: “The council has always remained committed to facilitating this project and doing everything within its remit to reach a final solution which meets the needs and aspirations of the Broadbridge Heath Football Club and the local community.

“We are pleased that the work with Countryside Properties has now been completed and we are delighted to see the club prepare to move into its new home.”

The first home game at the new ground was on Tuesday August 6. Andy Crisp, Senior Club Secretary and Director of Broadbridge Heath Football Club said: “We can now boast some of the best facilities in the league; a pavilion with four team changing rooms, three match official changing rooms, a social area, bar, kitchen, board room, office, store room and toilet facilities.

“Outside we have a floodlit ground that meets the standard required for Step 5 football, a further two pitches to the south of the site, one with floodlights for training and the potential of using the Multi Use Game Areas and further fitness facilities in the Leisure Centre immediately next door. What more could we ask for?

“We’d also like to give a special mention to Horsham District Council’s Trevor Beadle, former Head of Community Services, whose job it was to liaise between the developers, the Council and the Football Club; a truly difficult job for anyone trying to keep us all happy but Trevor went above and beyond to help the football club and he will always be made welcome at the club.”

Andrew Carrington, managing director, housebuilding (strategic land), for Countryside Properties, added: “We are proud to have delivered new infrastructure and sporting facilities that the football club and local community can now enjoy for many years to come.”

READ MORE Revealed: Where does Brighton or your team rank in the opening day Premier League table? | Neal Maupay: Attacking football was the reason I signed for Brighton | Brighton sign striker Neal Maupay from Brentford for a reported £20m