Broadbridge Heath manager resigns

Broadbridge Heath manager Steve Painter has resigned.

A club statement read: "It is with regret that Broadbridge Heath Football Club announce the resignation of First team Manager, Steve Painter.

"We would like to place on record our sincere thanks to Steve for the significant contribution he has made to the club, both on and off the field.

"During his 10 year tenure as first team manager, Steve has worked tirelessly to initially maintain, and then improve all football related activities at the club.

"This effort provided the platform from which the club secured new, purpose-built facilities as part of the Wickhurst Green development in Broadbridge Heath. His focused dedication to the club is now part of the club’s rich history and we will be forever grateful for his contribution."

Broadbridge Heath lost 3-1 at home to Broadbridge Heath on Saturday. The Bears currently sit 14th in the SCFL Premier table.