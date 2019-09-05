Broadbridge Heath exit two cup competitions in a week

Broadbridge Heath have been knocked out of two cups this week after defeats in the FA Vase and the Peter Bentley Cup.

On September 1, the Bears traveled to Bagshot to compete in the first qualifying round of the Vase, but a 2-0 defeat saw them crash out at the first attempt.

Heath fielded a strong team but rarely threatened their hosts and were comfortably beaten in the end.

A goal in either half saw the hosts progress to the second round of the Vase for the first time in their history.

On Tuesday, Heath had a chance for redemption, but a 4-2 defeat at home to Loxwood rounded off a disappointing week as their Peter Bentley Cup campaign ended in the second round.

The Magpies took the lead in the 21st minute through Matthew Hards, but a Jamie Taylor strike saw the sides go in level at the break.

A quick-fire double from Tim Bennett put Loxwood two goals up before Taylor grabbed his and Heath’s second, pulling them within one goal with the best part of half an hour still to play.

The Bears failed to build upon this however, and a fourth Loxwood goal, scored by Matt Boiling, saw the visitors home.

Broadbridge Heath will now turn their attention to SCFL Premier Division duty when they host Lingfield this Saturday.

READ MORE First FA Vase game in Alfold's 96-year history ends in defeat | Loxwood must 'kick on in the league' after double cup triumph | Di Paola and Horsham 'supportive' of forward after agonising penalty miss