Broadbridge Heath exit Senior Cup after late Peacehaven winner

A late Peacehaven & Telscombe winner saw Broadbridge Heath fall to a 3-2 loss and exit the Sussex Senior Cup at the second round on Tuesday night.

The match began with the Tye moving the ball slickly and Heath were prepared to let them as long as it was not in dangerous areas.

After 15 minutes the visitors only had a shot wide from Cam Wiltshire, when he was well placed, to show for their passing.

Heath began to break down the wings and gained a series of corners and free kicks. From one of these Andy Waddingham spotted Loz Sanded in the Peacehaven goal, off his line and from 45-yards lofted the ball towards the top corner.

Sanded managed to claw it out and block Harry Balfour’s follow up but was helpless to stop Alfie Jones from burying the loose ball to give Heath the lead.

The pattern of the game remained the same with Tye having the greater share of possession without causing Mitchell Bromage in the home goal any discomfort.

But as half-time approached, a Peacehaven cross was not cleared and Josh Curtis spun to blast in the equaliser.

The second half began with the visitors in the ascendancy and on 50 minutes Brocklebank’s driven ball found Curt Ford who headed home.

READ MORE Horsham starlet signs first professional contract with Sussex | Horsham 'disappointed' by Senior Cup postponement | Horsham YMCA ‘getting closer’ after thumping Sussex Senior Cup win

But the drive and work rate of Waddingham, Jamie Wanstall and Max Howell and some ferocious tackling from Jones and Balfour began to drag the young Bears back into the game.

The equaliser came when Balfour cut the ball back to Wanstall to hook home his second goal in three games since returning to Heath.

The game was end-to-end as the final minutes approached but both defences were standing firm.

But in the last minute Wiltshire’s deep cross found Bradley Bant and his header beat Bromage from eight-yards.

For the second time in three games Heath were faced with trying to level the game in the closing seconds but it proved beyond them.

Heath host league-leaders Eastbourne Town on Saturday.

Broadbridge Heath: Bromage, Smith (Jobbins 88), Robinson, Jones, Balfour, Waddingham, Howell, Wanstall, Bennett, Whitley, Hull, Watts.