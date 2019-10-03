Broadbridge Heath enjoy gr-eight victory in Senior Cup

Broadbridge Heath bounced back magnificently from Saturday's 3-1 home league defeat to Eastbourne United by drubbing Mile Oak 8-1 at home in the first round of the Sussex Senior Cup on Tuesday night.

Oak arrived for this Senior Cup tie having not lost in Division 1 this season and sitting in fifth place with games in hand.

Heath were without the injured Martyn Flack, Marlon Maxwell, Josh Tuck, and Jamie Taylor but welcomed back Max Howell and Ben Whitely from injury and illness.

There was an early sniff for Heath as a cross from Howell flew into the box but Oak keeper Lewis Shepherd held on despite the slippery surface.

Only a minute later a slick move set George Cousins free on goal and he slipped a right foot shot under Shepherd to give Bears the lead.

Cousins was too quick for Daryl Livesey and calmly chipped over Shepherd to double the lead on eight minutes.

Heath didn't take their foot off the gas and attacked in numbers. A good move ended with Shepherd producing a fine save. From the follow up Livesey and Liam Austin-Salde combined to clear the danger.

Mile Oak gave the hosts a reminder they were still in a game. Pat Rose clipped a ball down the wing to Adam Dine who lobbed Alfie Hadfield from the edge of the box to make it 2-1.

But Heath went straight down the other end and Howells’ cross was palmed out by Shepherd but only into the feet of Cousins who tapped into an empty net for his hat-trick.

Heath began the second half as they had started the first. There was a let off for Oak as Heath got in again but Cousin’s shot was placed inches wide.

The visitor's respite did not last long. A deep cross from the right was met at the far post by Renato Carvalho and Heath made it 4-1. Within a minute Carvalho was again on the end of a Howell cross to make it 5-1.

Heath continued to use the wide areas and deliver dangerous crosses and substitute Jake Hull got on the end of one to make it 6-1.

Next a shot from range was palmed down by Shepherd but skipper Tom Howard-Bold followed up to slot the ball into an empty net and grab the seventh.

Heath then added their eighth. Howard-Bold's corner causes a goalmouth scramble that ended up with the ball being driven into the bottom corner by Alfie Jones.

Manager Steve Painter, who was away with work on the night, will be looking forward to taking his increasingly young squad to Steyning Town in the league on Saturday.

Broadbridge Heath: Hadfield, Godfrey, Robinson, Joells, Jones, Carney, Waddingham, Howard Bold, Carvalho, Cousins, Howell. Subs: Cook, Hull, Whitely.