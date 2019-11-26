Broadbridge Heath chairman scoops coveted sports award

A local star has had their achievements and efforts recognised after being crowned winners at the Sussex Sports Awards 2019, after this year’s event received a record-breaking number of nominations from across the county.

At a glittering ceremony, at the Hilton Brighton Metropole, on Friday, November 22, Horsham-based Keith Soane, the chairman of Broadbridge Heath Football Club, won the prestigious BBC Sussex Unsung Hero Award.

This year is the club’s centenary season and Keith has been involved for 50 years, chairing for the last 30 years, and playing for the club as a veteran well into his 60s.

On the pitch, during Keith’s time at the club, Broadbridge Heath have won the West Sussex Division 3 Charity Cup and have also been West Sussex Division 1 Champions after being promoted from Division 2.

And since Keith took on the role chairman, the club has risen from the ranks of the Southern Combination Football League to the Premier Division since promotion in 2014.

Previous Sussex Sports Awards winners include PDC World Darts Championship winner Rob Cross, Rio 2016 bronze medal winning shooter Steve Scott, Team GB Para-triathlete Faye McClelland and Rio 2016 400m hurdler Seb Rodger.

Now in its 17th year, the Sussex Sports Awards, organised and hosted by Active Sussex, is the most prestigious award ceremony of its kind in the region.

A judging panel of sports professionals drawn from national, regional and community levels, judged 12 separate awards.

The black-tie event, organised by Active Sussex was this year themed #SussexSuperheroes.

Sussex Superheroes celebrated Sussex-based sports stars and teams that promote a ‘superhero’ attitude who believe in their abilities and strive to accomplish phenomenal achievements.

The memorable evening was hosted by legendary Great Britain athletics star Kriss Akabusi, who inspired and motivated the 350 plus audience with tales of his glittering sports career and revered BBC radio presenter Danny Pike.

Sadie Mason MBE, Active Sussex Chief Executive, said: “This year was the hardest round of nominations that we have ever had to judge, so to have come out on top of such a competitive and quality field of nominees speaks volumes about what these winners have achieved.

“Winning a Sussex Sports Award is known to have helped propel teams and individuals onto to even bigger things, so I’m looking forward to seeing what the future holds for all the winners.

“I’d like to also congratulate all those nominated for an award and wish everyone luck in their future sporting and physical activity endeavours.”

The Sussex Sports Awards 2019 full list of winners is available to view by visiting the Active Sussex website at www.activesussex.org

