Broadbridge Heath chairman nominated for prestigious sport award

The eagerly anticipated shortlist of finalists for the record-breaking Sussex Sports Awards 2019 has been announced after this year’s awards received the highest number of nominations ever from across the county.

The unmissable evening, hosted by Active Sussex, will take place on Friday, 22 November when the great and the good of the sporting world will come together to honour the phenomenal Sussex heroines and heroes who have contributed at all levels, across all walks of life.

There is a nomination from the Horsham area on the coveted shortlist.

The star-studded ceremony, to be held at the Hilton Brighton Metropole, will be hosted by legendary athletics star Kriss Akabusi and revered BBC radio presenter Danny Pike.

Sadie Mason, Active Sussex Chief Executive, commented: “It’s been an incredible year for nominations and this has certainly been the hardest round of nominations we have ever had to judge.

“What this demonstrates to us is the exceptional and extraordinary quality of sports clubs and individuals that are currently competing, inspiring and working tirelessly across Sussex.

“Picking winners from this exceptional shortlist of finalists is a wonderful problem to have as it shows that the future is shining bright for local sport and physical activity.

“I wish all the finalists the very best of luck as we edge closer to the Sussex Sports Awards 2019.”

Shortlisted for the BBC Sussex Unsung Hero Award is Keith Soane, the chairman of Broadbridge Heath Football Club.

This year is the club’s centenary season and Keith has been involved for 50 years, chairing for the past 30 years, and playing for the club as a veteran well into his 60s.

On the pitch, during Keith’s time at the club, Broadbridge Heath have won the West Sussex Division 3 Charity Cup and have been West Sussex Division 1 Champions after being promoted from Division 2.

And since Keith took on the role of chairman, the club have risen to the Southern Combination Football League Premier Division since promotion in 2014.

A full list of the 2019 finalists can be found at activesussex.org/sussex-sports-awards-2019-finalists-revealed