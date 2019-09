Sam Schaaf gave United the lead a minute into the second half before George Cousins levelled from the penalty spot. But goals from Nathan Crabb and Kane Penn sealed the win for the visitors. Photographer Steve Robards was at the game - here are his pictures.

Broadbridge Heath's Jamie Robinson jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

Bears skipper Tom Howard-Bold jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

Boradbridge Heath manager Steve Painter jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

Steve Painter gives his instructions jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

View more