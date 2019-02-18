'Brilliant' Rustington make it a memorable week

Kerry Hardwell hailed a ‘perfect team performance’ as Rustington remain a point clear at the top of SCFL Division 2.

Josh Irish was at the double, while Chris Darwin, Declan Jenkins and Jack Llewellyn also struck in a crushing 5-0 triumph at Jarvis Brook.

Blues boss Hardwell was left unimpressed after his side were held at home against Westfield last time out.

But Rustington were back to their best at Brook and won the SCFL Division 2 January team of the month award in the build up to the clash.

A happy Hardwell said: “It was a brilliant team performance away from home at Jarvis brook to top off a great week for the club, where we received the January team of the month award.

“With a few players missing again we had to shuffle the pack once and our cause wasn’t helped when skipper Ryan Hudson came off after 15 minutes with a hamstring injury.

“I was a performance I know the boys are well and truly capable of week in, week out. It was made even better keeping a clean sheet, our first since September.”

Blues were not hampered by the loss off captain Hudson to a hamstring injury after 15 minutes.

Jenkins screamer on 34 minutes fired Blues ahead before they doubled their advantage minutes before the break. Krzysztof Paraficz was fouled in the area and Irish struck home the resultant penalty.

Irish got his second and Blues’ third on the hour, then Darwin added a fourth on 63 minutes.

Substitute Llewellyn struck two minutes from time to round off what was an impressive Blues performance.

Table-toppers Rustington are at second-placed Roffey on Saturday as they look to move further clear in the title race.

RUSTINGTON: Nash; Beaney, Gilchrist, MacIver, Ryder, Jenkins, Hudson, Paraficz, Darwin, Irish, Kirkham. Subs: Bennett, Llewellyn, John, O’Connor.

