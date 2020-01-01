Brilliant Barnes makes it a happy new year for Bosham

A double from star striker Alex Barnes meant Bosham ended the decade at Walton Lane with a comfortable win against struggling Ferring.

It sends the Robins into the New Year full of renewed spirit for the remainder of the season after Luke Woolcombe came off the bench to break his duck for the club in the resounding win.

Bosham v Ferring action / Picture: Chris Hatton

The game started at a strong pace with both sides urged on by a very healthy-sized festive crowd and Bosham could have edged in front after three minutes when Barnes found space to get an shot in on goal but saw his effort sail over the bar.

Neil Redman, restored to the starting line-up, had a glorious chance to break the deadlock for the Reds. He was put through on goal but Ferring keeper Cameron Wincell came charging off his line and won the ball before defender Toby Horn cleared the danger.

On the half hour the Reds deservedly got their noses in front when Barnes rounded off a sweeping move.

Timothe Vala was a menace for the Blues and had two good opportunities before the break to get the visitors back on level terms but the excellent Harley Redman was on hand to deny him.

In the second half Bosham came out strongly and a second goal didn’t take long to arrive. It was the ever-impressive Barnes who supplied it with another firm finish to double his and Bosham’s tally.

Barnes had a golden opportunity to grab a hat-trick when referee Neal Saxton pointed to the spot after a needless challenge on Ben Bishop by Harry Gardener. Barnes stepped up but Wincell made an excellent save to deny him.

Having come off the bench as a late substitute for the Robins, Woolcombe broke his duck for the home side with a quality turn of foot and finish after a sweeping move on the counte- attack to seal the win for Tony Hancock’s side.

Bosham could celebrate a perfect end to the the decade with a fine win that left them ninth in the table.

January starts with a visit to Angermering on Saturday followed by home matches against Worthing, TD Shipley and Littlehampton.

Bosham: H Redman, Bishop, Edgington, Spicer, Penney, Bulbeck, Bell, Barnes, N Redman, Cooper, Briance. Subs: Woolcombe, Sullivan, McDonald.