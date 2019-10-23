Brighton vs Everton / Five things to look out for at the Amex Stadium this Saturday

By Jacon Panons

A nervy Marco Silva

Despite a win last Saturday, Silva remains on thin ice at 15th placed Everton, following a rocky start to the season. The Portuguese manager went into the West Ham game on the back of four consecutive losses. Everton will hope to build on that victory but a defeat at the Amex will see Silva under severe pressure once more.

Leandro Trossard’s return

Before his groin injury, picked up while on international duty with Belgium, the winger was one of Brighton’s standout performers. Trossard, 24, is in contention for Everton and fans will hope he can reproduce the his early season form that made him an instant favourite. He was on the bench against Aston Villa and nearing his way to full fitness. The suspension of Aaron Mooy could fast track his return.

https://www.brightonandhoveindependent.co.uk/sport/football/albion/brighton-attacker-could-return-against-everton-after-aaron-mooy-s-suspension-1-9115121

Back to back home wins

Their last outing at the Amex Stadium saw Brighton record a memorable 3-0 win against Champions League finalists Tottenham Hotspur. A late 2-1 loss at Aston Villa may have dented morale slightly, but Everton is a chance to grab back-to-back home wins. The last time Brighton won back-to-back Premier League home games was 364 days ago (Saturday) when they beat Wolves 1-0 thanks to Glenn Murray’s 100th goal fro Albion.

Unbeaten Albion

Brighton have never lost at home in the Premier League against Everton and Graham Potter will be hoping he can keep up that record on Saturday. The Seagulls won 1-0 at home against the Toffees last season, thanks to a Jurgen Locadia goal. They were unlucky not to win the season before as a 90th-minute Wayne Rooney penalty cancelled out Anthony Knockaert’s earlier goal.

No Room for Racism

Premier League's 'No Room for Racism' campaign will be at the Amex on Saturday as Albion host Everton. It demonstrates the League's commitment to equality and diversity, using the power and popularity of the Premier League to oppose racism in football and wider society.