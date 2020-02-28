Brighton and Crystal Palace meet once again in the 'M23 Derby' at the Amex Stadium this Saturday

Brighton vs Crystal Palace: Here's who made our combined XI

Ahead of tomorrow's 'M23 derby' we assemble a combined XI from the Brighton and Crystal Palace Premier League squads.

From Brighton's Lewis Dunk to Palace's Wilfried Zaha, there's no shortage of quality on offer. Here's who makes our final cut from the two squads - including five from Palace and six from Brighton.

The goalkeeper has been a consistent performer for Albion. Great shot stopper and excellent levels of concentration

1. Maty Ryan

The goalkeeper has been a consistent performer for Albion. Great shot stopper and excellent levels of concentration
Getty
Buy a Photo
A tough call but gets the nod at right back. Hugely impressive and clam performer on his breakthrough season.

2. Steven Alzate

A tough call but gets the nod at right back. Hugely impressive and clam performer on his breakthrough season.
Getty
Buy a Photo
The former Chelsea and England defender has been excellent for Roy Hodgson's men this season. Experienced, calm on the ball and reads the game well.

3. Gary Cahill

The former Chelsea and England defender has been excellent for Roy Hodgson's men this season. Experienced, calm on the ball and reads the game well.
Getty
Buy a Photo
The Albion skipper has hardly put a foot wrong this season. Plays at a high level each week. Solid defending and distribution from the back has been impressive.

4. Lewis Dunk

The Albion skipper has hardly put a foot wrong this season. Plays at a high level each week. Solid defending and distribution from the back has been impressive.
Getty
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3