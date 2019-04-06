Brighton v Manchester City player ratings

Brighton & Hove Albion pushed Manchester City all the way before losing 1-0 in the semi-finals of the FA Cup this evening.

Gabriel Jesus got the only goal of the game after just three minutes. Brighton pressed for an equaliser and had a few half-chances but were unable to create a clear opportunity to draw level.

The win kept City's hopes of the quadruple alive and they will meet Wolves or Watford in the final on May 18.

Here's how our sister paper the Brighton & Hove Independent rated the players of both teams.



