Brighton v Huddersfield player ratings

Brighton & Hove Albion recorded their first Premier League win of 2019 with a 1-0 victory against Huddersfield this afternoon.

After a cagey first half in which Alireza Jahanbakhsh hit the bar, Brighton's pressure grew throughout the second half. Terriers keeper Jonas Lossl denied Alireza Jahanbakhsh and Florin Andone before Andone headed home Anthony Knockaert's cross for the only goal 11 minutes from time.

