Brighton v Bournemouth player ratings

Brighton & Hove Albion crashed to a 5-0 Premier League defeat at home to Bournemouth this afternoon on a day to forget for the Seagulls.

It was Albion's heaviest Premier League defeat as goals from Dan Gosling, Ryan Fraser, David Brooks, Callum Wilson and Junior Stanislas took the Cherries to victory.

Here's how our sister paper the Brighton & Hove Independent rated the players of both teams.



HAVE YOU READ?

Brighton star offers no excuses after hammering by Bournemouth



Match report: Brighton 0, Bournemouth 5