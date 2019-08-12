Brighton striker Florin Andone targets starting role after immediate impact at Watford

Brighton striker Florin Andone was delighted to make an immediate impact from the bench last Saturday at Watford but admits he is determined to force his way into the starting line-up.

Brighton were under pressure at the start of the second half but Andone was introduced to the action and scored with his first touch - a tidy finish from Pascal Gross’ right wing cross.

It helped Albion to a morale-boosting 3-0 victory in Graham Potter’s first match in charge on the opening day of the Premier League season.

“I didn’t expect it after one minute to have the first touch and score,” said Andone. “It is great to feel something like that. The most important thing is the victory, we got a good victory and did very well beating them 3-0 that is the most important thing.

“The manager has to get the credit because the last game against Valencia, also with the players off the bench, we changed the game and we beat them as well.

“It helped a lot today two goals with Neal (Maupay) also scoring. We tried to help to make us as good as possible and it was a good day for us and this is the most important thing.

“All players would like to start games because we are fighting every day on the training ground to try and get on the team-sheet and it is our target.

“When you don’t play you are a little bit sad because you wait all week until the end and you can see you are not in the squad. But this is football and sometimes you have to accept that.

“When we (and Maupay) went on, we did very well, changed the game and that’s all you can do.

“You have to accept everything to try and help the team and be there when the team need you to do your best.

“But it’s up to the manager he has the ideas for next week so let’s see what happens on the training ground this week. I will try to play as much as possible because this is my target and I will try to train as much and as hard as possible to try and get as many minutes as possible.”

Andone is also impressed with the shape of the team and tactics implemented by new manager Potter.

“Yeah everything is new for us also because in the pre-season we also played with four at the back and five at the back. But the last game we kept five at the back and it’s okay. The last three games against Birmingham, Valencia and today we did well with five at the back.

“I think we will probably keep five at the back because the team played some good football, we had good professionalism and we beat them.

“I can tell you we are very happy. I think we did very well from the beginning to the end.

“We play different football than last season that doesn’t mean we didn’t play well last season but it was different.

“Now with the idea of the new manager, we play totally different and I think we are happy with that football, as we can show more of our quality and today we showed good football, a good result and we that gives us confidence.”