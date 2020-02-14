Brighton's Glenn Murray, 36, reveals his secret to staying fit for Premier League action

Veteran striker Glenn Murray has had to accept some of the Premier League's young flyers will flash past him in blur.

But at 36-years-of age, for Murray, it is all about adapting his game and focusing on his strengths.

Glenn Murray is still managing to cope with the physical demands of the Premier League

The striker signed a new 18 month contract with Albion last month despite persistent speculation linking him with January move away from the Amex.

Nottingham Forest, chasing promotion from the Championship, were extremely keen while Aston Villa, Newcastle and Scottish Champions Celtic expressed interest. There was even a deadline line day enquiry from Manchester United, before they opted instead for Odion Ighalo.

With his future with Albion confirmed, Murray was thrown into "the eye of the relegation storm," (his words) at West Ham and he made quite an impact. His display caused numerous problems to the West Ham rearguard and he scored a crucial equaliser in a memorable 3-3 draw at the London Stadium.

Head coach Graham Potter also selected Murray, ahead of Albion's leading scorer Neal Maupay, for the bruising 1-1 draw against Watford at the Amex.

Glenn Murray has been used sparingly by Graham Potter this season

The back to back draws keeps Brighton's head above water and Murray looks as though he will play a vital part in Albion's remaining 12 games this season as they battle to retain their Premier League status.

It a vital period for the club, and for Murray's career, but the striker insists he has the desire to continue playing for a further three years - taking him to almost 40.

“It’s the usual stuff," Murray said describing his fitness routine. "Day in and day out: ice baths, yoga, stretching, prehab before training and weights after training.

“I’m really happy to play on my doorstep, it is the perfect scenario for someone of my age because it means I can spend a little bit more time on body, getting massages and treatments rather than jumping in the car to go up and down the motorway or on a plane.

Murray admits he can no longer chase around all areas of the pitch as he used to and has adapted his positional play. His energy is spent mainly occupying the two central defenders and also making incisive and intelligent runs in the box. His ability to stay composed and finish well at a hint of a chance remains intact.

“Sometimes when a young lad whizzes past me on the pitch I wonder if he’d have whizzed past me six years ago! But I’m fine with that, I just play to my strengths.”

“Do I think I could go on for another two or three years? Yes, why not – I can tell you from my heart I think I can. The hunger is still there and I think that’s critical. Do I still want to do it? The answer is yes.

“I still want to play and score more goals because what I’m doing is the best thing in the world. But my body might give up in three or four years who knows, but I try and take as good care of myself as possible.”

Potter favoured the youth mobility of striker Aaron Connolly and Maupay in the early part of the season. Murray had to be patient and remain motivated but despite his limited game time, Murray is respectful of Potter's work since his arrival from Swansea last May.

“He’s come in and made massive changes for the better and he’s got us playing a nice brand of football,” he added.

“I think the points total we’ve got is lower than we deserved but that’s the Premier League. On a personal note he’s been fantastic with me, he’s always looked after me and he’s always been honest which is sometimes difficult to find in a manager.”