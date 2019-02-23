Brighton's Amex-era strikers: Where are they now?

Since Brighton & Hove Albion moved to the Amex in 2011, the club has seen many forwards come and go.

Some have gone on to achieve great things, while others sought regular game time in the lower tiers of the English football pyramid.

From Ashley Barnes to Roland Bergkamp, Leonardo Ulloa to Jonathan Obika and Adrian Colunga to Elvis Manu, we've compiled a list here of how former Brighton strikers have got on once they left the club.

How many of the strikers do you remember? Are there any you had forgotten about?

Click here to find out how Albion's Amex-era strikers have fared since they left the Seagulls.



Data compiled by Dan Fox and Steve Bailey.

HAVE YOU READ?

Who has scored the most goals for Brighton at the Amex? Here's the full list from one goal up!



Chelsea, Tottenham and Crystal Palace stars are the highest paid players per-minute of Premier League action this season



Knockaert will keep working hard to get Premier League chance





​Brighton & Hove Albion: The market value of all 23 players in Chris Hughton's squad