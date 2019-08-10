Brighton player ratings: who shone and who struggled at Watford
How did the Brighton players rate during their superb 3-0 triumph at Watford on the opening day of the season?
It was a fine team performance from Graham’s Potter’s men but here’s our take on how they did individually.
1. Shane Duffy 8/10
Looked at ease in the back three. Defended well and comfortable on the ball. One crunching tackle on Deeney.
2. Lewis Dunk 8/10
Brighton's newly appointed club captain didn't put a foot wrong. Defended and blocked well
3. Dan Burn 8/10
Was excellent on the left side of the back three. Provides great balance to the team and linked well with March
4. Martin Montoya 8/10
Impressive in defence and attack. Classy display and never looked troubled
