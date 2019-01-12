Albion fans pictured at the Amex

Brighton & Hove Albion v Liverpool picture gallery

Were you at the Amex for Brighton's Premier League match with leaders Liverpool? Check out our selection of fan and action pictures.

Liverpool won 1-0 after Mohamed Salah scored the only goal from the penalty spot early in the second half. Pictures by PW Sporting Photography.

Brighton fans pictured before kick-off

1. Brighton v Liverpool picture gallery

Brighton fans pictured before kick-off
freelance
Buy a Photo
Albion fans at the Amex

2. Brighton v Liverpool picture gallery

Albion fans at the Amex
freelance
Buy a Photo
A Seagulls fan is all smiles before kick-off

3. Brighton v Liverpool picture gallery

A Seagulls fan is all smiles before kick-off
freelance
Buy a Photo
Brighton supporters wait for kick-off

4. Brighton v Liverpool picture gallery

Brighton supporters wait for kick-off
freelance
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 7