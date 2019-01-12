Brighton & Hove Albion v Liverpool picture gallery
Were you at the Amex for Brighton's Premier League match with leaders Liverpool? Check out our selection of fan and action pictures.
Liverpool won 1-0 after Mohamed Salah scored the only goal from the penalty spot early in the second half. Pictures by PW Sporting Photography.
1. Brighton v Liverpool picture gallery
Brighton fans pictured before kick-off
freelance
2. Brighton v Liverpool picture gallery
Albion fans at the Amex
freelance
3. Brighton v Liverpool picture gallery
A Seagulls fan is all smiles before kick-off
freelance
4. Brighton v Liverpool picture gallery
Brighton supporters wait for kick-off
freelance
View more