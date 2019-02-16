Brighton & Hove Albion v Derby player ratings Brighton progressed into the quarter-finals of the FA Cup with a 2-1 win against Derby this afternoon. Here's how we rated the players of both teams. Goals from Anthony Knockaert and Jurgen Locadia put Brighton 2-0 ahead, before Ashley Coles made it 2-1 late on. 1. David Button - 6 Waghorn sent a shot straight at the keeper late in the first half. Pushed over Keogh header at 2-1 late on. freelance Buy a Photo 2. Bruno - 6 Lovely flick early on. Got forward down the right to support Albion attacks and solid defensively. freelance Buy a Photo 3. Shane Duffy - 7 Dominant in the air as usual. Comfortable first half at the back for the Irishman. Bravely headed clear powerful Wilson strike early in the second half. freelance Buy a Photo 4. Dan Burn - 7 Third appearance for Brighton and strong showing again. Crucial interception to cut out Wilson pass intended for Nugent early on. Solid in the tackle and in the air but his clearance was headed home by Cole to make it 2-1. freelance Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 7