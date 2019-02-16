Anthony Knockaert celebrates giving Brigjton the lead against Derby. Picture by PW Sporting Photography

Brighton & Hove Albion v Derby player ratings

Brighton progressed into the quarter-finals of the FA Cup with a 2-1 win against Derby this afternoon. Here's how we rated the players of both teams.

Goals from Anthony Knockaert and Jurgen Locadia put Brighton 2-0 ahead, before Ashley Coles made it 2-1 late on.

Waghorn sent a shot straight at the keeper late in the first half. Pushed over Keogh header at 2-1 late on.

1. David Button - 6

Waghorn sent a shot straight at the keeper late in the first half. Pushed over Keogh header at 2-1 late on.
freelance
Buy a Photo
Lovely flick early on. Got forward down the right to support Albion attacks and solid defensively.

2. Bruno - 6

Lovely flick early on. Got forward down the right to support Albion attacks and solid defensively.
freelance
Buy a Photo
Dominant in the air as usual. Comfortable first half at the back for the Irishman. Bravely headed clear powerful Wilson strike early in the second half.

3. Shane Duffy - 7

Dominant in the air as usual. Comfortable first half at the back for the Irishman. Bravely headed clear powerful Wilson strike early in the second half.
freelance
Buy a Photo
Third appearance for Brighton and strong showing again. Crucial interception to cut out Wilson pass intended for Nugent early on. Solid in the tackle and in the air but his clearance was headed home by Cole to make it 2-1.

4. Dan Burn - 7

Third appearance for Brighton and strong showing again. Crucial interception to cut out Wilson pass intended for Nugent early on. Solid in the tackle and in the air but his clearance was headed home by Cole to make it 2-1.
freelance
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 7