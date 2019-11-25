Brighton & Hove Albion to be represented by Southwater Junior Academy in national finals

Southwater Junior Academy will represent Brighton & Hove Albion at the Premier League National Finals after lifting two trophies in as many days.

On Thursday, November 14 they beat five other Horsham schools to be crowned as Horsham Schools’ Champions.

The victorious Southwater Junior Academy team

The day after, they travelled to Lancing, and played at Brighton & Hove Albion FC’s training ground, against the 12 best schools in the whole of Sussex.

They qualified from their group after four wins and one loss, won their quarter-final after a penalty shootout, and then won the semi-final 1-0 against Southway Junior School from Burgess Hill.

In the final they came up against Orchards Junior School from Worthing.

Last year Orchards won the Sussex finals, and not only qualified for the National Finals but ended up winning the whole tournament too, so Southwater Junior Academy knew they’d be very tough.

However, the SJA team weren’t fazed, and saved their best performance for the final.

They secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory, with Chris scoring the winner towards the end of the match.

The team now qualify for the Premier League National Finals in May next year, held at Vicarage Road, the home of Watford FC, where they will compete against the best 19 schools in the whole of England.

We will represent Brighton & Hove Albion, travel up on the first team coach, stay in a hotel the night before, and get to play in Brighton’s famous kits on the day of the tournament.

Southwater Junior Academy will even get a tour of Brighton & Hove Albion’s American Express Community Stadium, where they will get a chance to see the Premier League trophy and have their photos taken with it.