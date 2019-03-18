Brighton & Hove Albion star reveals his secret behind scoring the winning penalty at Millwall

Brighton captain Lewis Dunk revealed how he held his nerve to score the winning penalty in Sunday's FA Cup quarter-final shoot-out success at Millwall.

The score was level at 4-4 after five spot-kicks each when Dunk stepped up to score from 12 yards. Millwall's Jake Cooper blazed the following penalty over and Albion progressed into the semi-finals.



The Seagulls had practiced penalties in the lead-up to the match and Albion boss Chris Hughton admitted afterwards Dunk was almost in the first five takers.

The Albion defender joked: "I was always number six on the list but I was expecting to be a little bit higher. It's the first one I've ever taken and I think I'm on the gaffer's radar for the next one now. We'll see what happens."



On the secret behind his successful spot-kick as he sent Millwall keeper David Martin the wrong way and found the bottom left corner, Dunk said: "It came down to a crucial one and I just picked my spot, gave the keeper the eyes and hit it."



Describing the shoot-out success, Dunk said: "We chose to do it the hard way again by missing the first one.



"But massive credit to Maty (Ryan), he's a great keeper to have behind you and I always have faith in him to pull one or two out of the bag.



"Thankfully he did and the other boys stepped up and took the pens well."



Brighton had felt a few decisions did not go their way during the game, with VAR not in use for the tie.



They questioned whether Shane Duffy was fouled by Jake Cooper from a corner at 0-0, if Glenn Murray was blocked before Alex Pearce headed Millwall's opener and whether Martin Montoya was onside when he crossed for Jurgen Locadia to put the ball in the net deep in extra-time.



Dunk said: "The one on Duffs sometimes they get given and sometimes they don't. It's hard for a ref in that situation because there's a lot going on.



"Even for their first goal there was a block on Glenn which probably should have been given but it's tough for the ref.



"The goal we scored at the end of extra-time, at the time you know when it's onside or not and I felt it was. We came off at the end of the game and got told it was onside so I said a little bit to the lino that it should have been a goal but you can't do anything.



"We had to win it on penalties and we did."



HAVE YOU READ?

Dunk hails amazing day after Brighton reach FA Cup semi-finals 'the hard way'

Millwall v Brighton player ratings

Millwall v Brighton & Hove Albion fan and action picture gallery

Chairman Tony Bloom hails Brighton's 'miracle' comeback at Millwall





Dunk hails amazing day after Brighton reach FA Cup semi-finals 'the hard way'

How long is each Brighton & Hove Albion player under contract for?