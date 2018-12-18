Brighton & Hove Albion quiz: The 2018/19 Premier League season so far

We're almost halfway through the Premier League season but how much do you remember of what's gone on so far?

Brighton sit 13th in the table after 17 games, with victories over arch rivals Crystal Palace and Manchester United among the highlights.

We've put together 20 questions about Albion and what has gone on in the Premier League so far.

Can you remember who scored Brighton's first goal of the season? And who was fouled for Albion's penalty against Palace?

These are among the 20 questions we've put together. Give our quiz a go and see how you get on!

