Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder makes Argentina debut

Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Alexis Mac Allister received his first cap for Argentina in their 0-0 friendly draw against Chile in the USA yesterday (Friday) evening.

The game was a fractious affair as Argentina, who were missing Lionel Messi and Sergio Aguero, and Chile produced ten yellow cards.

Chile's best attempt saw Eduardo Vargas fire his shot over the crossbar early in the second half. Argentina almost stole the win with five minutes to go but substitute Lucas Martinez's header crashed against the bar.

Mac Allister, who is currently on loan at Boca Juniors, made his Argentina bow on 70 minutes, coming off the bench to replace Juventus' Paulo Dybala.

Argentina's next game sees them take on Mexico in a friendly on Wednesday (3am kick-off).

