Brighton & Hove Albion defender will do all he can to get back into England squad

Brighton defender Lewis Dunk is aiming to finish the season strongly to earn another England call-up.

The 27-year-old was in two of Gareth Southgate's squads at the end of last year but then missed out on a place for the Three Lions' wins over Czech Republic and Montenegro in the European Championship qualifiers.



England beat Czech Republic 5-0 on Friday and then won 5-1 away to Montenegro last night as Harry Maguire partnered Michael Keane in central defence for both games.



England's next game is against the Netherlands in the Nations League semi-finals in June and Dunk is setting his sights on being named in that squad.



He said: "I've been in the squad twice but unfortunately didn't make the last one.



"I've just got to keep doing the business on the field and hopefully I can do that until the end of the season. Then there's another meet-up for the Nations League in the summer and hopefully it will be the other way round and I'll be called in.



"I've just got to make sure I do my talking on the pitch and hopefully I'll do enough."

