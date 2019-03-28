Brighton & Hove Albion defender looks ahead to 'crucial' clash with Southampton

Albion defender Lewis Dunk has called for Seagulls fans to be as loud as ever when they take on Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday.

Albion are 15th in the top flight, three points clear of 16th-placed Southampton. Third-from-bottom Cardiff are two points behind the Saints and five points adrift of Brighton as the season enters its final stages.

The Seagulls will go into Saturday's match with confidence after back-to-back Premier League wins over Huddersfield and Crystal Palace and then reaching the semi-finals of the FA Cup with a penalty shoot-out win at Millwall.

Dunk said: "We've got three wins in a row now which is massive in a crucial time of the season.

"We're not safe just yet and now we go into a massive game at home to Southampton. The boys will come back from international duty and we'll make sure we're right at it again to get four in a row.

"We're at home and hopefully the crowd will be as loud as ever because it's a crucial game in our season."

