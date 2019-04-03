Brighton & Hove Albion boss Hughton would be 'grateful' if Chelsea star Hazard is rested again

Brighton boss Chris Hughton admits he would be grateful if Eden Hazard is again rested for Chelsea tonight.

The Belgium international came off the bench in Chelsea's 2-1 win at Cardiff on Sunday but is expected to return to the starting line-up this evening at Stamford Bridge.

Albion are fully aware of Hazard's threat as the winger has caused the Seagulls all kinds of problems in their three Premier League meetings with Chelsea so far.

Hughton said: "He is a world class player.

"For how good he was a couple of seasons ago, I think he has improved on that.

"We've had examples of that at our place this season and last season when he was outstanding. It was probably one of the best single performances we've seen at the Amex.

"Would we be grateful if he wasn't playing? Yes.

"We also know they've got so many good quality players to pick from but he's an outstanding individual who can win games."

HAVE YOU READ?

FA Cup semi-final 2019: How to get to Wembley, where to park, where to eat and drink around the stadium and everything else Brighton fans need to know



Chelsea v Brighton & Hove Albion: What did Chris Hughton say in his pre-match press conference?



Brighton v Southampton player ratings



Brighton v Southampton fan and action picture gallery



Southampton boss Hasenhuttl apologises for not shaking Hughton's hand



We needed to be better in Southampton defeat - Chris Hughton



How long is each Brighton & Hove Albion player under contract for?