Brighton head coach Graham Potter on Alexis Mac Allister's chances of playing at Sheffield United

Brighton and Hove Albion's Alexis Mac Allister has impressed during training this week but it remains unclear if he will feature in the Premier League clash at Sheffield United.

Mac Allister, 21, arrived at Brighton last week having cut short his season-long loan deal at Bocca Juniors.

Tariq Lamptey's "explosiveness" and pace could be an asset for Brighton

It is believed Albion paid around £500,000 to break the loan deal but Potter was cautious not to expect too much too soon from the Argentina international.

"We will see," said the Albion head coach on whether he will play at Bramall Lane. "He has had a good couple of days training and adapting to the wonderful climate we have at the moment.

"He has looked good. We have a good squad available for the game so we will make that decision tomorrow. He is an intelligent footballer and he plays in space well and plays one-two touches and likes to attack the box.

"He probably adds goals to the group as well but he has had a busy time and I don't want to put too much on him when he has just landed here from South America. But so far we are really happy with him.

Dale Stephens is struggling with a groin injury and could miss Sheffield United

"He can play in the spaces behind the lines and likes to attack the box. He keeps it simple but he is very effective at what he does."

Could he be the player to make the difference for the final 12 games and drag Albion away from relegation danger? "I would not want to put that sort of pressure on him but we are delighted to have him," added Potter.

"He is a great addition for the group. We need to give him a chance to adapt to the league and to the country. But on a football pitch he has got quality."

Right back Tariq Lamptey is another new arrival pushing for a role in the first team. Lamptey, 19, signed on transfer deadline day from Chelsea but once again Potter will choose the right moment to unleash the England youth international.

"Tariq has been doing really well," said Potter. "A bit similar (to Mac Allister) he came in at the end of the deadline and is adapting to us. We have been really happy with him.

"A great person and wants to learn and wants to improve. Really good qualities to have and he brings something maybe we have not got, which is his explosiveness and his sharpness. Very impressive and we will decide on him tomorrow."

Long-term knee injury victim José Izquierdo is make progress and trained with the first team squad in Tenerife. Saturday will be too soon for the Colombian and due to the length of the injury, Potter refused to place a timeline on his return.

Dale Stephens (groin) also looks unlikely to feature against Chris Wilder's United. "Dale probably will miss out but we will make a decision tomorrow." said Potter.