Brighton fans' reaction / A joke decision from VAR but I'm not complaining

It was a crazy final 20 minutes as Brighton and Hove Albion came from behind to secure a 3-2 victory against Everton at the Amex Stadium today.

Here we take to social media to find the best of the comments following Brighton's triumph that takes Graham Potter's men up to 12th in the Premier League table.

@GalgoSchelotto

It was difficult months but I knew that at some point I would return. thanks to all the fans, my family, friends, the coach and the club for taking care of me and helping me, in general thanks to all #galgoisback #seagulls #bhafc @OfficialBHAFC the 3 points stayed at home.

@chriswisey

Brighton potentially have a real player in Steven Alzate. Seen him a couple of times now. He was outstanding today. Endeavour, creativity, willingness to want the ball. An exciting talent. #bhafc

@NorthStandChat

Probably the worst #BHAFC 90 minutes of the season but those three points taste oh-so-sweet!

@LaurenLaing94

Thank god @LTrossard is back! One of the best players in the Prem. Everyone will agree come the end of the season

@AndyWallbank1

Looking at it again our penalty was soft, do I care? Absolutely not. #bhafc

@kmoorman1968

What can you say about that? A brilliant fight back from the lads, Trossard oozed class when he came on. Alzate was my MoTM though. That lad has some future.

Bry Nylon

Absolute joke of a decision that brings the game into disrepute, but I'm not complaining.

#1seagull

Yes Michael Keane stood on Connolly as the ball was coming down, accidental but definitely a pen

Diablo

So at last we`ve won a game on Var and a magnificent finish by Digne !! No complaints here.

Uncle Spielberg

We mugged Everton today lets be honest but it feels GOOD ! We got the breaks today and Everton will be top 8 maybe top 6 come the end of the season. That squad has some real talent. Come the end of the season this win was a pivotal moment, maybe

Hastings gull

After their start to the season, I was surprised as to how good they were, though granted, they have some very good players. Yes, they must be understandably really mad at going away with nothing, but then after how we have dominated some matches and not got the reward we deserved, I am NOT going to give it a second thought. Just so pleased for everyone on and off the pitch today - wonderful feeling.