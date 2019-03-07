Brighton defender Dunk not bothered by Crystal Palace fans' taunts

Brighton & Hove Albion defender Lewis Dunk says he will take no notice of any stick he gets from Crystal Palace fans during Saturday's Premier League clash.

Dunk is often the subject of chants and taunts from Palace supporters but accepts the Eagles faithful will 'come for him' because he is Brighton born-and-bred.



The 27-year-old, who earned his first England cap in November, has played more than 250 times for Brighton and said: "I'm a local boy, I've come through the ranks here and they're going to come for me.



"I don't take any notice of it. I just do my job on the pitch and let my football do the talking. Hopefully I can do that and hopefully we can perform well and get the win."



Albion won the clash between the arch rivals 3-1 at the Amex earlier this season, despite having Shane Duffy sent off at 1-0.



Dunk says Brighton have to approach the game like it's a normal league match and said: "If you get caught up in the emotion, you make silly mistakes, get sent off or something like that, so it's just another game for me.



"For the fans it's a massive one and we want to win for them and we want to win for ourselves, so we're going to make sure we do everything right.



"For us it's another league game. We need to focus on our job and make sure we work hard in training and get ourselves right."



A Brighton victory would see the Seagulls get the double over Palace for the first time since the 1983/84 season but Dunk said: "The double would be massive but at the moment it's more about getting the wins to get further away from relegation.



"That's all we're focused on."

