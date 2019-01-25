Brighton boss Chris Hughton would love a FA Cup run

Brighton & Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton is hoping for a long run in the FA Cup this season.

The Seagulls host West Brom in the fourth round tomorrow after reaching the quarter-finals last season and losing to eventual runners-up Manchester United.

Hughton won the FA Cup twice as a player with Tottenham and still holds the competition in high regard.

He said: "To win this competition is incredibly difficult and the facts say that. Generally it's going to be one of the top six teams who wins it.

"Our priority has to be to make the best progress we can.

"Our next opportunity is on Saturday. There isn't any club who wouldn't want to make progress in this competition but we know how difficult it is.

"First we have to to get past a very good West Brom team who are in good form and have good momentum.

"But we are the same as anybody and would love a good cup run.

"There isn’t anybody in the game who doesn’t have big memories of the FA Cup.

"I still think it’s the best cup competition in the world, even though the approach from most clubs to it is different to how it would have been in the past."

Hughton is set to ring the changes for tomorrow's game and said: "As manager, you have to make decisions and these are big decisions.

"When you change a team and use the squad, it's not just about making sure you don't pick up injuries to players because you know you've got a game on the Tuesday.

"It's about the squad and they're training every single day. Players not in the team at the moment are training hard every day and there is a big value for the squad to keeping them involved and for them to be playing some games.

"You would have players very close (to starting), who have been on the bench and haven't played so much who would think if they can't play a cup game on a Saturday, it's going to be very difficult.

"This is a big cup competition for the supporters and they will look at it as a real good opportunity at home against a non Premier League team to go through."

