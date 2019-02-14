Brighton boss Chris Hughton on recent results, team news, why goals have dried up, Frank Lampard, Declan Rice and more

Brighton & Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton spoke to the press this afternoon ahead of Saturday's FA Cup fifth round tie with Derby County. Here are the key points.

It's been a tough time results-wise. What's the mentality been like in the squad and around the changing room?

"The mentality has been very good, probably because ultimately we know it's about making sure we get as many points as we can and points have been lacking in this period.

"In between that we have managed to get through to this stage of the FA Cup and we are on the back of one of our better performances of the season against Watford only two weeks ago.

"The game against Burnley, I didn't think it was a just result but we are doing things at both ends of the pitch that are not warranting picking up points at the moment.

"Our level of performance has been good but we all know it's about picking points up."

Has the FA Cup been a refreshing distraction?

"We hope so. We don't play next Saturday either, we don't play until the Tuesday but we had full intention of wanting to get through to this stage of the competition.

"We've had hard fought games already but the teams we have put out in the last rounds justifies our intentions of wanting to go through and getting that nice balance between consistency and using the squad we have got.

"We're hoping it's a welcome distraction."

Several Premier League teams are out. Have your targets been altered with that in mind?

"For us, it has to be about making sure we get through this next round.

"If we start thinking beyond that then we won't get past a very good Derby side at the moment.

"But it is definitely a great opportunity for somebody. And we are part of that group of teams.

"It's unusual for so many Premier League teams to be out at this stage and even if we're not talking about winning it because ultimately it's generally going to be one of the top six who wins it.

"But there's a really good opportunity for somebody to get through to the latter stages which for a club like ourselves and lots of the other teams still in it is deemed a success."

Frank Lampard at Derby

"He's worked hard, has a very good manner and is very good with players. He would have played in different teams and different club sides, so you can imagine what he has picked up throughout his career but you never know until they get that opportunity.

"What he has done with the group of players he has got is mixed youth and experience he has to his availability. He has got them playing a way of football he wants and they've had some real successful games this season.

"That makes it a more difficult tie."

Brighton the favourites at home?

"We are, we understand that and we accept that.

"It would be no different if we were going to another Premier League ground away from home.

"If you asked me if I'd rather be playing home or away, then I'd rather be playing where we are against a team that are not in the Premier League.

"But we are playing a team in really good form and as we showed in our last encounter with West Brom in both games we've had to battle really hard to get through.

"At one stage it looked like we were going to go out but we showed great character and we're going to have to show that again on Saturday."

Team news

"We're okay injury-wise but Solly March is a doubt.

"He came off in the Burnley game but we'll assess him and he's closer than what we thought he would be.

"There's a few knocks and bruises we'll assess but we're okay.

"We're not ruling Solly out for Saturday, which means he's close. We'll do everything right.

"It's not as bad as what we thought at the time.

"Izquierdo is now back training with us and he'll be a good addition for us once he's back fit."

Goals have dried up recently. Why do you think that is?

"It's the league we are playing in.

"The competition that we have and probably in a season that I think has been a decent season for us, the last three games have changed the dynamics a little bit.

"What has happened in those games is at both ends. We've conceded some goals that are not like us, particularly on Saturday against Burnley and away to Fulham.

"But I don't think anybody could criticise us for not getting into enough areas and not having enough chances in the games we've played, particularly the Watford game two games ago.

"When you're the level of team we are, you've got to work hard for your goals.

"At this moment we've been relying very much on a number nine or set-plays and Shane (Duffy) comes up with a goal. There is a responsibility throughout the team to get into areas and be more clinical in the final third.

"Izquierdo, who is now back training with us and scored goals last season, will be a good addition for us when he's back fit."

Declan Rice choosing England over Ireland. How tough a situation has he been in?

"I heard Ray Houghton speaking on it yesterday and my situation would have been similar. I was asked by the Republic of Ireland to represent them and I jumped at the chance.

"There wasn't that England opportunity there for me.

"That's different with Declan where he has a choice between the two. It's obviously been a very difficult time for him.

"For someone who played for the Republic for so long and was on the coaching staff for three years, it's a big miss for us and a big miss for a Republic of Ireland squad that has found it harder in recent years if we're looking at the level of players they've been able to bring through.

"It's very disappointing but he would have thought long and hard about it. Whether he's made the right decision, nobody will know until he gets later into his career and we see how many England caps he has had.

"I would imagine it was a very difficult decision for him."

Are you a fan of no replays at this stage?

"I'm quite mixed. If you're asking me now, am I delighted that would be the case on Saturday? Yes we're the team playing at home.

"But if we were playing a team from a lesser division coming to the Amex and they managed to get a draw, if I'm in their changing room I'd be delighted to take the opposition back for a home game.

"I'm pleased for us this Saturday but I've still got mixed feelings on it."

How are the players feeling? Is there a frustration you've been sucked into the relegation battle?

"There will be a frustration and disappointment because in such a short period of time, the dynamics have changed a little bit.

"In general most people felt we were quite comfortable but we never, ever felt that way.

"We were seven points clear of the relegation zone and in such a short period of time that changes.

"The confidence I still feel in the camp is because the level of performance hasn't been that bad.

"In Watford, the big criticism is we didn't win the game. We had numerous chances and the last two home games we've had an opposition goalkeeper that on both occasions has been man of the match.

"We are doing some things right and they're the things you latch on to. I don't feel a lack of confidence. A frustration, yes. A disappointment, yes. But we have to use that going forward."

Is recent form a concern or have you been happy with performances?

"I've been happy enough with the performances but there are performances and then there are the end product.

"What I've already stated is we need to be better in front of goal. We've spoke about goalkeepers who have had two man-of-the-match performances, we've got to make sure goalkeepers are not having those type of performances.

"And we have been guilty of conceding disappointing goals and some which are not like us.

"They're more the disappointments. What we've got to make sure and be careful of is that we are a level of team that are going to have ups and downs in this division.

"Every game is a difficult game for us and we are not going to go through a season without having difficult times or injuries or so.

"You have to bounce back from any disappointment and look forward to the next game.

