Brighton & Hove Albion sign attacker from Portuguese giants Benfica
Brighton & Hove Albion have completed the signing of Jeremy Sarmiento from Portuguese side Benfica on an two-year deal on undisclosed terms, subject to international clearance.
The former England Under-17 international came through the ranks with Charlton Athletic, before signing for Benfica in 2018.
The 19-year-old attacking player will join up with Andrew Crofts’ under-23s, who returned for pre-season last week.
Albion under-23 coach Andrew Crofts said, “We are delighted that we are able to bring a player like Jeremy in, who we’ve watched extensively during his time with both Charlton and Benfica.
“The pathway we have in place was a big factor in Jeremy choosing us ahead of many suitors, which is of huge credit to the academy and first-team staff.
“We look forward to welcoming Jeremy and seeing him in action with the under-23s in the near future.”