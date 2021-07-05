The former England Under-17 international came through the ranks with Charlton Athletic, before signing for Benfica in 2018.

The 19-year-old attacking player will join up with Andrew Crofts’ under-23s, who returned for pre-season last week.

Brighton & Hove Albion have completed the signing of Jeremy Sarmiento from Portuguese side Benfica

Albion under-23 coach Andrew Crofts said, “We are delighted that we are able to bring a player like Jeremy in, who we’ve watched extensively during his time with both Charlton and Benfica.

“The pathway we have in place was a big factor in Jeremy choosing us ahead of many suitors, which is of huge credit to the academy and first-team staff.