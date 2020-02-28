Brighton and Hove Albion vs Crystal Palace: We select our combined XI

From Brighton's Lewis Dunk to Palace's Wilfried Zaha, there's no shortage of quality on offer. Here's who makes our final cut from the two squads - including five from Palace and six from Brighton.

1. Maty Ryan The goalkeeper has been a consistent performer for Albion. Great shot stopper and excellent levels of concentration

2. Steven Alzate A tough call but gets the nod at right back. Hugely impressive and clam performer on his breakthrough season.

3. Gary Cahill The former Chelsea and England defender has been excellent for Roy Hodgson's men this season. Experienced, calm on the ball and reads the game well.

4. Lewis Dunk The Albion skipper has hardly put a foot wrong this season. Plays at a high level each week. Solid defending and distribution from the back has been impressive.

