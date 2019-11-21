Brighton and Hove Albion striker ruled-out for Leicester City but injured duo may return

Brighton and Hove Albion will be without striker Aaron Connolly as Leicester City visit the Amex Stadium on Saturday.

Connolly, 19, injured his groin during the 3-1 loss at Manchester United and was forced to withdraw from the Republic Ireland squad during last week's international break.

Connolly has not recovered in time to face second placed Leicester but should be available for Brighton's trip to Liverpool on November 30.

Potter said, "We have got Aaron Connolly missing the game, still with his groin from Manchester United. We hope he will be available for Liverpool but not but not for this one."

There was however encouraging news for attacker Leandro Trossard and defender Adam Webster. Trossard rolled his ankle while on international duty and returned to Brighton instead of travelling to Russia with his country.

Trossard, who has recently recovered from a groin injury, has responded well to treatment on his ankle and could well have a role to play against Leicester.

Potter added, "He rolled his ankle while he was away and it more precautionary than anything. That is why he wasn't involved his national team. He has been back with us. He has trained pretty much all week and he is fine."

Webster is also improving rapidly and could be in contention to face the Premier League's leading scorer Jamie Vardy this Saturday. Webster injured ankle ligaments against Norwich earlier this month. The £24m summer arrival from Bristol City was expected to be sidelined between four to six weeks but his recovery is ahead of schedule.

Potter said, "(Defensively) We are only missing Lewis (Dunk). Adam has a chance and is in contention. He has made really good progress and we will see. He trained today. We will see how he reacts today. We are positive but we just need a bit more time to see how he is. But we do have other options as well."

Lewis Dunk is suspended, having collected his fifth booking at Manchester United, while left sided player Bernardo is nearing full-fitness following a knee injury. Saturday could however be too soon for the Brazilian.

Steven Alzate, who played a full 90 minutes for Colombia in the United States on Wednesday, did not train with Brighton today and his fitness will be assessed nearer kick-off.

With Dunk suspended, Potter remained coy on who will captain the team in his absence. "Yes (I have chosen) but I'm not going to tell you." said the Albion head coach.