Brighton and Hove Albion star named in Garth Crooks' BBC team of the week

BBC pundit Garth Crooks named Albion defender Lewis Dunk in his team of the week following their 1-1 draw at Sheffield United on Saturday.

Dunk played on the left side of the defensive trio and was a key player for Brighton at Bramall Lane in front of watching England manager Gareth Southgate.

He was also involved in a controversial VAR incident when he was on the receiving end of a crunching challenge from John Lundstram. Brighton felt as though Lundstram should have seen a late red card but VAR reviewed the late and high challenge on Dunk but decided against showing a red.

Neal Maupay's 30th minute header - his eighth of the season - earned a point and cancelled out an excellent opener from Sheffield United's Edna Stevens.

"This was a fabulous contest," wrote BBC's football analyst Crooks. "It was played at times in shocking conditions. Brighton battled Sheffield United in the 1-1 draw almost as well as they coped with the inclement weather.

"At the heart of some stoic defending for the Seagulls was Dunk. The central defender was immense throughout, and at times the game was on the edge of boiling over.

"Dunk behaved most professionally when John Lundstram lunged at a ball he was never going to get - and didn't. Dunk was gracious about the incident, which played some part in the Blades player staying on the pitch.

"Did you know? Among outfield players, only Chelsea's Cesar Azpilicueta (8,973) and Burnley's Jack Cork (8,919) have played more minutes in the Premier League than Dunk (8,823) since the start of the 2017-18 season."

Crooks' team of the week: Ederson; Dunk, Maguire, Alonso; Djenepo, Fernandes, Jota, McNeil; Aubameyang, Giroud, Martial.