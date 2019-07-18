Brighton and Hove Albion sign Manchester City and England starlet

Brighton & Hove Albion have completed the signing of England 18-year-old attacking midfielder Taylor Richards from Manchester City on undisclosed terms.

Technical director Dan Ashworth said: “Taylor is an exciting young talent. He has already played for England at junior levels and pre-season will be a great opportunity for us to see his ability at first hand.

“He is keen to play senior football, so that is the first challenge for him – alongside the other group of younger players – with a longer-term aim to continue the progress he has already made with Manchester City.”

Londoner Richards began his professional career with Manchester City, and has also won three caps for England at under-17 level.

He started with City at under-18 level, and last season broke through as a regular in Paul Harsley’s under-23 squad, making 15 appearances in the Premier League 2, 5 in the UEFA Youth League and 4 appearances in the EFL Trophy – helping City to the quarter-finals.

Richards’ season stats – which also included matches in the FA Youth Cup – were an impressive 10 goals in 29 appearances across all competitions.