Brighton and Hove Albion's top seven Premier League goals so far this season

By Jacob Panons

As Brighton and Hove Albion players enjoy their winter break, we take a look back at some of their finest goals this season.

Neal Maupay is Albion's leading scorer and his fine strike against Wolves is featured in our selection. We also have have some crackers from Aaron Connolly, Pascal Gross, Lewis Dunk's freekick at Liverpool and a certain overhead kick from Alireza Jahanbakhsh.

7 Pascal Gross vs Everton In Brighton’s 3-2 thriller against Everton, Gross opened the scoring with a rocket of a free-kick and although the wall and Jordan Pickford should have done better to stop the German’s shot it was still an impressive strike.

6 Neal Maupay vs Wolves This well-executed shot from Maupay shows his skill and intelligence. The volley was placed perfectly into the bottom corner and the striker admitted after the game that he was looking to catch Rui Patricio off guard.

5 Aaron Mooy vs Bournemouth: Mooy’s goal in the six-pointer against Bournemouth oozes class from Leandro Trossard’s outside-of-the-foot cross to the Australian’s control, turn, and finish into the far corner.

Neal Maupay's goal against Wolves whistles into the bottom corner

4 Aaron Connolly vs Tottenham Hotspur The Irishman’s first league start is one that Albion fans are not going to forget in a hurry. After an instinctive first goal, Connolly ran onto Lewis Dunk’s searching ball before turning onto his right and whipping the ball into the far bottom corner.

3 Neal Maupay vs Arsenal The 5’8 striker does not score an abundance of headers which adds to the excellence of his strike against Arsenal. After some patient build-up play between Leandro Trossard and Aaron Mooy the Australian fizzed the ball into the box where Maupay leaned back to flick the ball into the far corner, helping Brighton snatch all three points.

2 Lewis Dunk vs Liverpool Scoring a free-kick against the undefeated league leaders away from home is not something a centre back does every day. Dunk’s quick thinking saw the England international fire the ball into the far corner of Adrian’s net leaving the Spaniard flat-footed.

1 Alireza Jahanbakhsh vs Chelsea After scoring on his first league start under Graham Potter against Bournemouth, the Iranian came into the next game looking to impress off the bench. As Dunk got his head on the end of a corner Jahanbakhsh peeled off his man and executed a sensational bicycle kick which fell into the far bottom corner to gift Brighton a much-needed point.