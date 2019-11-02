Brighton 2-0 Norwich City REACTION AND RECAP: Graham Potter and Tim Krul express views after Leandro Trossard and Shane Duffy give Albion victory Aaron Connolly goes on the attack against Norwich City Brighton and Hove Albion claimed all three points as Norwich City came to a wet and windy Amex Stadium. Keep bang up-to-date with all action following our LIVE feed. Remember to hit refresh to view the updates. Player ratings / Who shone and who struggled for Brighton against Norwich Graham Potter reveals exactly what Brighton and Hove Albion must do to beat Norwich City