Box in the box lifts Burgess Hill Town

Burgess Hill Town's Martyn Box celebrates his goal - the winner - against Whitehawk / Picture: Chris Neal

Martyn Box’s goal just before half-time was enough to beat Whitehawk 1-0, leaving the Hillians seventh in the Isthmian south east and with every chance of a serious push for the end-of-season knockouts.

Hill had a setback on Tuesday when Pat Harding’s goal was not enough to prevent a 2-1 defeat at Chichester City. But speaking after Saturday’s victory, Lovett said: “I’m very pleased with the win.

“Was it a pretty game? No, not really, but I said to the boys, when the game isn’t pretty and there’s no free-flowing football, you just grind it out.

“And that’s what we did. We ground out he result and kept a clean sheet.

“Could we have scored more goals? Yes. Did we play well? No not really. But when you look back at the season and see where you picked up three points, do you worry about how you played in that one? Not really.”

Box’s winner was his third goal in three games and Lovett said playing him in a more attacking position was leading to more opportunities for him.

“I had a joke with his mum and his brother before the game and said if he scored today, we’d start classing him as prolific!” Lovett said.

“He’s been absolutely fantastic. Aerially he’s brilliant, his timings of headers. He’s a good presence for us up there.”