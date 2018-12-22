Bournemouth v Brighton & Hove Albion player ratings

David Brooks was the star of the show as he scored both goals in Bournemouth's 2-0 win against Brighton this afternoon. Here's how Ian Hine rated the players of both teams.

BOURNEMOUTH

Bournemouth celebrate David Brooks' opening goal. Picture by PW Sporting Photography

Asmir Begovic - 7

Two good saves early on and kept Bournemouth ahead at the break with excellent save from Dunk’s header just before half-time. Dealt with everything calmly. Helped that Albion passed most crosses into his hands.

Simon Francis – 7

Always prepared to overlap down right and solid in defence.

Nathan Ake – 7

Dealt well with Andone in first half and became more dominant as the game went on. Got forward at the end of the first half and was only thwarted by great clearance from Bernardo.

Steve Cook – 7

Gave the ball away cheaply at times in the first half but much more solid in the second half.

Charlie Daniels – 7

Dealt with March reasonably well. Good delivery from set pieces. Got forward at every opportunity.

David Brooks – 9

Absolutely outstanding all game. Found acres of space in midfield for the first goal, a great strike from 20 yards. Carried on the good work in the second half with intelligent runs. Great twisting back-header for second goal. Only blot was a yellow card for kicking the ball away.

Jefferson Lerma – 6

First half punctuated with silly fouls, including cynical block on Andone. Quieter in second half but always there to put his foot in when needed.

Andrew Surman – 7

Hard-working in midfield. Quiet but effective all game. Never noticed but always there.

Junior Stanislas – 6

Started strongly and made some good runs at the Albion defence. Dangerous at set-pieces with one whistling just over the bar. Another good free-kick just before he was substituted on 64 minutes.

Callum Wilson – 6

Constantly working the Albion defence with his runs and movement. Not so threatening on the ball but quietly effective.

Josh King – 6

Another quietly effective player for Bournemouth, making a nuisance of himself all over the pitch.

Subs:

Ryan Fraser – 8

Came on after 64 minutes and immediately injected more pace and energy to Bournemouth’s game. Played across the whole width of the pitch and caused problems at all times. Great work for the cross that led to the second goal.

Lys Mousset – Came on after 85 minutes.

Jordan Ibe – Came on after 91 minutes.

Unused: Tyrone Mings, Artur Boruc, Jermain Defoe, Diego Rico.

BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION

Mathew Ryan - 6

Hardly troubled apart from the goals. Dealt effectively with what was thrown at him. Kicking a little wayward in first half but really not much to do. Unfortunate with the second that just looped over him.

Martin Montoya – 7

Quietly effective. Turn of pace shows he can deal with strikers. Good overlapping but crosses often too close to Begovic. Good work defensively with some touches of class.

Lewis Dunk - 5

Unfortunate to pick up yellow card for a touch by Bissouma. Great header just before half-time that drew a great save from Begovic. Second yellow on 73 minutes after bringing down Callum Wilson.

Leon Balogun - 6

Clearance over bar on 45. Made some good interceptions but exposed at times. Faded in second half as Bournemouth upped their tempo.

Bernardo - 6

Great clearance from inside six yard box at the end of the first half. Dealt reasonably with threat down the right. Made a few runs forward but not really threatening enough. Not enough quality in final ball.

Solly March - 6

Made some intelligent runs in first half but would always check back and look for the safe option. Tendency to send crosses too close to keeper. Poor in second half with too many crosses finding the hands of Begovic.

Yves Bissouma – 6

Shot just over early on and worked well in midfield in first half. Followed up with great one-two in penalty area that drew another good save from Begovic. Faded in second half and was guilty perhaps of always looking to work an angle for the shot.

Davy Propper - 6

Busy in midfield, particularly in first half. Always looking to tidy things up and play the simple ball. Like everyone, faded in the second half and was left chasing shadows as Bournemouth got stronger.

Jurgen Locadia - 6

Played out wide and made some good runs in the first half with some deft touches. One well-struck low shot was well-saved by Begovic. Substituted after 69 minutes.

Pascal Gross - 6

Played a high line just behind Andone and had some good moments in the first half. One low cross in the first half was just cut out before Locadia got on the end of it. Substituted on 75 minutes after Lews Dunk second yellow.

Florin Andone - 7

Busy early on with a couple of good headers and hold-up play. Started second half with good header straight into keeper’s arms, but then fell away as Albion went one player down. Suffered from lack of support as Brighton dropped deeper. Substituted after 79 minutes.

Subs:

Gaetan Bong – Came on after 75 minutes. Slotted well into back four.

Anthony Knockaert – Came on after 69 minutes. Few touches and not able to make any influential contributions. Crosses not penetrating enough.

Glenn Murray – Came on after 79 minutes. Little impact on game.

Unused: Jason Steele, Bruno, Dale Stephens, Beram Kayal.

