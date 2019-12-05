Bournemouth and Crawley Town have similarities says new boss Yems

John Yems can see 'similarities' between new club Crawley Town and former club, Premier League outfit Bournemouth.

The former Cherries football operations manager has been appointed as the Reds' new head coach on a contract initially until the end of this season.

Yems spent six years at Bournemouth and was an integral part in the Cherries' climb from League One to the Premier League.

The new Crawley boss was part of Eddie Howe's backroom staff and had responsibility for coaching as well as recruitment.

Yems departed the Vitality Stadium in June 2018 following the expiration of his contract.

The head coach said that 'hard work' was a key factor in the Cherries' meteoric rise and hoped to replicate that at The People's Pension Stadium.

He said: "People forget that when us three, me, Eddie and Jason (Tindall, assistant manager), went to Bournemouth we were sitting second from the bottom in League One.

"The year previous Ed had done a great job and kept them up before he went to Burnley. The similarities (with Crawley) are there.

"(For) any squad, any player, any team it's about hard work.

"Even if you're at Man United there's no magic. I guarantee that, having been lucky enough to have been around the Premier League, they work twice as hard and that's why they are there.

"The secret is, it's OK getting there, it's pushing on. You've got to work twice as hard."

During Yems' tenure as football operations manager at the Vitality Stadium he unearthed players that propelled Bournemouth to the Premier League, and helped them stay in the top-flight.

Yems brought England international Callum Wilson to Dorset from Coventry City in 2014 for a paltry sum of £3million.

The Reds have also made a habit of snapping up bargains, especially from non-league.

Nathan Ferguson was brought in from National League South side Dulwich Hamlet in the summer and has become a midfield mainstay.

Players like Panutche Camara, Ashley Nathaniel-George and Jordan Tunnicliffe have also been acquired from non-league outfits.

Speaking on transfers, Yems added: "The way that we went in and produced players (at Bournemouth) is a credit to everybody from the fitness staff to the medical team.

"We had a great atmosphere and that produced players. Callum came from lower division like these boys (at Crawley).

"There's players out there, it's just what you get out of what you bring in.

"Because you pay money for people doesn't mean that you're going to get instant success and it doesn't mean you're going to change the world.

"It's alright getting your opportunities, it's realising them that is the important thing."